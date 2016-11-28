Q-Tip Speaks on Kanye West’s Trump Comments: “It’s Difficult Because I Love Him”

Photo via YouTube



If this year is marked by anything, it is the politically charged atmosphere. Many of 2016’s most prominent albums and musicians gave voice to political movements or their own personal politics while running parallel was the ever-looming cloud that was the American presidential election. Lately, the post-election remarks that Kanye West expressed at his Pablo shows dominated the news cycle and, whether directly related or not, West is now seeking medical attention and has since been hospitalized.

Legacy hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip fielded a few questions about the rapper on Bloomberg’s Politics show Will All Due Respect. ATCQ released We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 The Service earlier this month and West was featured on the searing track “The Killing Season.” With a sense of pause and eloquence, Q-Tip goes to say that West is his brother and that he wishes the two could talk, expressing a sense of compassion and respect to the real issues that West is currently facing. Still, he plans to talk to West and address the comments he made in support of Trump, saying that “his remarks are something that require he and I having a real serious discussion.”



This is not the first time Q-Tip has taken issue with Kanye. In 2013, he criticized the rapper for his using the confederate flag on his Yeezus tour merchandise. Watch the clip below:

Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer for Noisey Canada. Follow her on Twitter.