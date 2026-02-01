Qdoba Is Giving Away Free Queso and Chips Every Full Moon in 2026

If you’re anything like me, you love the full moon as much as you love free queso. And thankfully, you won’t have to choose between the two this year. (Yes, you read that right.)

Every full moon for the remainder of 2026—that’s including tonight’s full moon!—QDOBA is giving fans free queso and chips.

“Stargazers have long suspected the moon is made of cheese—and QDOBA is finally making that a reality!” the Mexican restaurant’s press release states. “This year, guests can enjoy QDOBA’s beloved Signature 3-Cheese Queso or Queso Diablo and Chips for free during every monthly full moon, no telescope required.”

Want to know how to get your free queso to celebrate the full moon? Let’s dive into this cheesy offer.

Do You Qualify for QDOBA’s Free Full Moon Queso?

QDOBA’s free queso offer is available for the entire day on each full moon this year. For reference, the full moon falls on the following dates:

February 1

March 3

April 1

May 1

May 31

June 29

July 29

August 28

September 26

October 26

November 24

December 23

Unfortunately, there’s a catch… (Isn’t there always?) The offer is exclusively for QDOBA Rewards members…and only included with the purchase of a full-size entrée in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com, or through the QDOBA mobile app. But hey, it’s a pretty attractive perk. I might just have to sign up this weekend.

“We’re over the moon about this fun, new offer that fans can look forward to each month,” said Jon Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA.

Celebrate this Weekend’s Snow Moon With Free Queso

On February 1, we will be experiencing the second full moon of the year. Also called the Snow Moon, this particular full moon falls during one of the snowiest months of the year.

“February’s full moon was named by Indigenous and early Colonial communities to mark the heaviest snowfall of the year in North America,” a representative for QDOBA explained. “Historically, February brought deep snow, frozen ground, and difficult travel—making the full moon both a seasonal marker and a practical planning tool.”

If anything can warm your heart (or at least your stomach) during this lunar phase, it’s QDOBA queso. The best part? You can choose between the chain’s two delicious varieties of creamy, delicious queso.

“QDOBA’s Signature 3-Cheese Queso is made of a blend of cheeses with jalapenos, fire- roasted tomatoes, poblanos and real cream,” the restaurant boasts. “QDOBA’s Queso Diablo is made with a blend of cheeses with jalapenos, fire roasted tomatoes, poblanos and real cream spiced up with smoky chipotles, jalapenos and red Fresno chiles, for an extra kick of heat (or for the spicy lovers out there).”

I mean, unless you’re lactose intolerant, you can’t go wrong with either of these options.

“The moon may not really be made of cheese, but we think a free side of our creamy, cheesy queso and tortilla chips—seasoned with salt and lime—is the next best thing,” Burke stated. “Every time you look up at the full moon, count on free queso and chips waiting for you at QDOBA!”