Quick Hit: Clashes as Calais Migrant Camp Demolished

French police have started demolishing the makeshift migrant camp in Calais after a court order granted them permission to gradually remove the southern area. Several thousand people live in the camp, known as “the Jungle.” French authorities have offered metal containers for the migrants and refugees to move into, however many people feel they’re inadequate and that there aren’t nearly enough for the people there.

Around 100 shelters were destroyed yesterday, with migrants and refugees setting fires in protest. Clashes broke out between them and the police, which went on into the night.

