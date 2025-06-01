R-Truth Announces Shocking WWE Departure, Locker Rooms React

On Friday, R-Truth was featured on WWE SmackDown. Just two days later, he announced that he would be leaving WWE. The beloved wrestler has spent two decades within WWE and it seemed like he’d be a lifer for the company. Fightful Select not only confirmed the news but also noted that it was a non-contract renewal as opposed to an in-contract one.

“I’m sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE,” R-Truth wrote on X. “I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”

According to Fightful, the reaction backstage at WWE is one of disbelief. He debuted for the company in 1999 and remained until 2002. After his initial release, he found success in TNA and eventually returned to WWE, where he has remained since. Truth just competed in a program with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE Wrestlers Show Support for R-Truth

Several top WWE superstars reacted to the news on social media, including Rhea Ripley, who worked with him during his Judgment Day stint. “I love @RonKillings It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment,” she said. “He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know RTruth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain THANK YOU TRUTH.”

Former WWE Champion Big E wrote: “No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for the business, the doors you opened and being a real OG to the whole locker room,” said Carmelo Hayes. “Taught me a lot about the game and how to navigate this business. Ron Killings is timeless!”

R-Truth’s former tag team partner and long-term rival, The Miz, also showed support. “Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career,” he wrote. “No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining.”

