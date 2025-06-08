R-Truth’s Return and Attack on John Cena at Money in the Bank Shocks Wrestling World

Less than a week after announcing his departure from WWE, R-Truth returned at Money in the Bank to attack John Cena.

The wrestling veteran was in the midst of a storyline with Cena at the time of his puzzling departure, upsetting fans all the more. The news reportedly upset the locker rooms as R-Truth is well-liked and respected by his peers. He revealed that WWE had opted to let his contract expire, and they wouldn’t be renewing it. Much like the hijacked “#WeWantCody” movement that swept WWE last year, fans made their displeasure known by chanting “We Want Truth.” Cena acknowledged the chants on WWE SmackDown, “You can’t handle the truth!”

Videos by VICE

R-Truth Returns to WWE

Play video

Throughout the match, fans again chanted for R-Truth, taunting Cena and possibly WWE. There was some tension between the 17-time World Champion and former U.S. Champion throughout the match, ultimately leading to Rhodes pinning Cena via CrossRhodes. Truth appeared during the main event in a black sweatsuit and a gaiter to conceal his identity. He began beating Cena up in the ring, but soon revealed himself. He seems to have dropped the comedy act entirely, but of course, it’s too soon to tell. What is clear, however, is that WWE is billing him as “Ron Killings” instead of R-Truth.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE opted not to renew R-Truth purely from a financial perspective. According to the report, his contract is “so high” that WWE felt it made no sense to keep him on the payroll. Additionally, TNA Wrestling was reportedly ready to make him an offer when his current contract expired. After departing WWE in the early 2000s, he joined TNA and became a TNA World Tag Team Champion during his run. He returned to WWE in 2008.

