Watch Radiohead’s Yorgos Lanthimos-Directed Instagram Vignette for “Identikit”

Radiohead have been releasing short, commissioned “vignettes” for song from their album A Moon Shaped Pool over the past couple of weeks on their Instagram. After videos by Richard Ayoade and others, The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos has taken a stab at interpreting “Identikit.” To be honest, not a lot happens in the video itself, since it mainly consists of a slow zoom-in on a man eating…something…in a restaurant. That man, however, is played by Denis Lavant, best known to Radiohead nerds for appearing in the award-winning Jonathan Glazer video for UNKLE and Thom Yorke’s “Rabbit in Your Headlights” back in 1998. You should probably watch that instead if you haven’t seen it but anyways, check out the “Identikit” vignette below.

Next up in our series of vignettes is Identikit by Yorgos Lanthimos. A video posted by Radiohead (@radiohead) on Jun 24, 2016 at 6:59am PDT

