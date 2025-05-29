Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Releases ‘Dialing In’ Theme Song For Apple TV+ Series ‘Smoke’

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke just released a brand new song. The track is titled “Dialing In” and it is the theme song for the forthcoming new Apple TV+ series Smoke, starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett.

Clocking in at a little over four and a half minutes, “Dialing In” is unmistakably Thom Yorke. The singer vocally saunters, as only he can, through a melody of bells and a deep electronic cacophony, full of low digital growls and haunting echoes. Whatever the opposite of a Fever Dream is, Yorke has found it here. Scroll down to hear the song.

In a press release statement on the new track, Smoke creator and executive producer Dennis Lehane said, “Working with Thom Yorke was as much an honour for me as working with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese or Richard Price.”

“I’ve somehow been blessed with collaborating with living legends who were also formative influences on my own creative life,” Lehane added. “Thom is definitely that. In addition, he took a basic concept I gave him and delivered a song that perfectly embodies the show and absolutely crushes.”

Inspired by true events, Smoke follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists. The series reunites the creative team behind Apple’s award-winning limited series Black Bird, which also starred Egerton.

In addition to Egerton and Smollett, Smoke also stars Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Smoke was created by Lehane, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Egerton executive produces alongside Richard Plepler on behalf of EDEN Productions, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment, and Kari Skogland, Joe Chappell,e and Jane Bartelme.

The fictional series is inspired by the acclaimed truth.media podcast: Firebug, which was hosted by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kary Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp. Series directors include Skogland, Chappelle, and Jim McKay.

Smoke is set to premiere globally on Friday, June 27.