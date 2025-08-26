Sonic Blast From the Past: RadioShack Released a Turntable in a Suitcase

Ah, the old days. Collectively lumping together all human history from pre-2008, all the way back to when the first caveman uttered the first “ugga bugga,” people of the old days loved their shacks. Let’s take a trip back to the 1980s.

The B-52s were delighting the world with Love Shack, and Rodney Dangerfield was stealing scenes in Caddyshack. And RadioShack, the electronics-tinkerer’s private Candyland, was still a retail heavyweight.

Vinyl was already on its way out, as cassette tapes were dominant by the end of the decade. But now you can rewind the clock and party like it’s, well, some mash-up of the past and the present day, because this turntable-in-a-suitcase also has Bluetooth.

What’s inside the RadioShack suitcase

The suitcase itself is made of MDF, or medium-density fiberboard. It’s something very close to particle board, or bits of wood scraps pressed together in glue to form sheets of wood-like material. If you’ve bought cheap furniture from Sauder or IKEA, chances are you’ve encountered MDF.

It’s wrapped in a PVC vinyl, which sounds cheap but is actually pretty common for suitcases in the 20th century. Most guitar cases and amplifiers are wrapped in vinyl, for example.

There are three speed options: 33-1/3, 45, and 78 RPM. The turntable also comes with automatic and manual stop selections.

For listening, there’s Bluetooth for wireless connection, plus an RCA audio output, a 3.5mm AUX input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Two built-in 3W speakers provide the tunes. They’re not powerful, but you’re listening to music out of a little suitcase, so adjust your expectations.

I’ve yet to try it out, although I’m working on getting one for a test. So stay tuned for a judgment in the near future on how it sounds.

If you can’t wait, or if you’re just so buzzed on the form that the function—at least, compared to a Pro-Ject or Audio-Technica turntable—is secondary, you can score a RadioShack Portable Suitcase Turntable for $80-85.

Delight and confuse your younger cousins, who’ve never heard of any of those words. Show up for work with it, acting like all is normal until you open it on the conference room table and begin playing Louie Louie. Sort of like this suitcase, the world is your oyster.