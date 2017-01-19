Raiders Officially File Paperwork for Move to Las Vegas

On January 14, Ian Rapoport repapoported that the Raiders intended to file paperwork to initiate a move from their current home of Oakland to their long-threatened new home of Las Vegas. Today, according to Clark County Commisioner Steve Sisolak, the Raiders have made it official.

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas.

— Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

Last week, the NFL’s Stadium and Finance committees held a joint meeting to determine the fate of both the Oakland and San Diego moves and the upshot was that Oakland’s move looked like it was ready to go; the committees discussed relocation fees associated with the potential decision and even appointed a firm to analyze the cost. No specifics were discussed because no formal act, like filing paperwork with the league, had been carried out. Now it has, and the Raiders need 24 of the 32 owners to vote in favor of the move to make it happen.

In the span of one week, the Chargers announced that they were moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and now the Raiders seem all but certain to leave their fanbase as well. Vegas previously paved the way for the move by approving $750 million of public money to fund a stadium for Mark Davis, the son of a businessman and former owner, who is wealthy enough to own an NFL franchise.