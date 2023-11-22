Two Dead Following ‘Vehicle Explosion’ on Niagara Falls Bridge: Reports

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the vehicle that exploded at the U.S.- Canada border was the result of reckless driving, not terrorism, despite much misinformation—and early news reports—claiming to the contrary.

The explosion, which prompted several border closures, happened on Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at about midday on Wednesday on the American side of the border. No injuries or fatalities have been publicly confirmed by law enforcement but multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, have reported the explosion left two dead, both of who were found inside the vehicle.

Reuters has reported that several sources knowledgeable on the early investigation believe the incident was the result of “reckless driving.” During a news conference several hours after the explosion, Hochul stated that “there is no sign of terrorist activity with respect to this crash” and added authorities “have identified that this is a local individual.” Regardless, misinformation and wild speculation that this was a terrorist attack spread quickly across social media.

Reports initially indicated the car was traveling from Canada into the U.S. However, multiple media outlets, citing law enforcement sources and new video evidence, have since reversed course, saying that the vehicle was actually traveling from the U.S. towards Canada.

Authorities have said they are investigating the cause of the explosion and have not given any indication as to the cause or if it was intentional but have described it as a “vehicle explosion.” The FBI said their Buffalo field office was coordinating with local law enforcement to investigate.

NEW YORK: BREAKING: Car explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between US and Canada in Niagra Falls, on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The bridge is closed till further notice. pic.twitter.com/yznXMEdr2K — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) November 22, 2023

The explosion has shut down multiple crossings between New York and Ontario, which include some of the busiest crossings between the two countries. Footage of the aftermath shows a car burning and haze settling on the bridge. Multiple outlets have reported that one person working at the border was injured but they sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Mike Guenther told WGRZ-TV that he was walking on the Ontario side of the street when he saw a vehicle speeding towards the bridge. He said it swerved to avoid another car waiting on the bridge, hit a fence, and was launched into the sky.

“All of a sudden he went up in the air and then it was a ball of fire like 30 or 40 feet high,” Guenther told the local media outlet. “I never saw anything like it. it was just a fireball and smoke everywhere.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said that she is traveling to Buffalo to meet with first responders. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that Canadian law enforcement will be aiding their American counterparts in investigating the explosion.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters that the situation is “very serious.”

“We’re taking this circumstance very seriously but to speculate on the origin of this particular circumstance – the reasons why this may have happened – until we have more accurate information is simply not responsible,” he added.