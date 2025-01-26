Rapper Westside Gunn Teases New Hardcore Band Dissension

New York rapper Westside Gunn seems to be branching out and taking on a new genre: hardcore punk.

Gunn—who runs the label Griselda Records—has announced his involvement with a hardcore band called Dissension that he may or may not be in? It’s currently unclear if Gunn is a member of the band or just publishing their music on his label, but he posted a minute-long video of the band’s song “Black Hole” that you can see below.

Brooklyn Vegan points out that the man seen in the video, Oyat Otto, is a creator whose channel features a number of other videos showing him singing along to metal and hardcore songs. He also appears to be in jail, but this too isn’t entirely clear.

Regardless, the track is dope as hell and I, for one, genuinely can’t wait to hear more of what Gunn has in store.