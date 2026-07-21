What Is the Rarest Fortnite Sprite? Lowest Drop Rates Revealed

With more than 83 Fortnite Sprites to collect, you may be wondering which one is the rarest. The answer is a little complicated, as new Sprites keep getting added to the game every other week. However, based on current spawn rates and datamined information, these are the rarest Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 3.

What Is the Rarest Sprite in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, the new Pollo Sprite is technically the rarest Fortnite Sprite in the game. That is because it’s not available in the game’s loot pool. The only way to obtain it was to defeat professional Fortnite player Pollofn6 during his July 18 livestream. Now, the only way to get the Pollo Sprite is to trade with another player or defeat someone who has it equipped.

Videos by VICE

That said, Pollofn6 has also confirmed that the extremely rare Sprite will eventually be added to chests in Fortnite sometime in late July. So once Pollo is globally distributed, the Galaxy Zero Point will continue to be the rarest of the 83 Fortnite Sprites in the game.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rarest Fortnite Sprites and Drop Rates

Epic Games doesn’t officially release spawn rates for most Fortnite Sprites. However, based on datamine leaks, we have a pretty good idea of which Sprites are the rarest. Coming in at number one is the Galaxy Zero Point Sprite.

While many players have never even seen a base Zero Point, the Galaxy variant currently has the lowest spawn rate percentage in the game. Based on that, here is a list of the rarest Fortnite Sprites:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Top Rarest Sprites By Drop Rates

Sprite Drop Rate Pollo Sprite N/A Galaxy Zero Point Sprite 0.0000004% Galaxy Grim Sprite 0.0000004% Gummy Zero Point Sprite N/A Gummy Grim Sprite N/A Gold Zero Point Sprite N/A Gold Grim Sprite N/A Base Zero Point Sprite 0.03%–1.044% Base Grim Sprite 0.03%–1.044%

However, with the starting on July 23, 2026, this list could change slightly. Specifically, we are getting the new Cube Grim Sprite. As of the time of writing, we don’t currently know how rare the Cube variant will be. So if it has a lower spawn rate than Gummy variants, for example, then it will definitely shoot up to the top of the list.

Unreleased Fortnite Sprites That Could Be Even Rarer

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, there are still a handful of Sprites that still have not been released. For example, two more Zero Point variants have yet to come out and could eventually become the rarest Sprites in the game. Here is a list of the currently unreleased Fortnite Sprites:

Quack Zero Point Sprite

Gem Zero Point Sprite

Cube Grim Sprite

John Wick Sprite

While it has not been confirmed, many players believe the Quack Zero Point Sprite could become the rarest Fortnite Sprite once the season is done and over with. However, that is purely speculation for now. Chapter 7 Season 3 only has around a month remaining, and with 83 Sprites currently available, we appear to be nearing the end of this massive collectathon.