Reese LaFlare and Gunna Go Disco in the New “Drip Like That” Video

Atlanta rapper Reese LaFlare’s self-titled debut album, his first solo project in three years, came out in August. It was packed with features—Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Smokepurpp, and Pusha T all showed up—but one of the standouts was “Drip Like That,” a collaboration with Gunna, another rising Atlanta star. The video for the song, directed Jason Lindner and Ben Searies, is a throwback to disco-era aesthetics, full of Cadillacs, dimly-lit clubs, and just about everything disco save for flammable polyester. It’s premiering at the top of the page. Watch it before cancelling your Halloween costume, signing into eBay, and dropping $100 on some sparkly one-piece get-up.

