Everything We Know About OpenAI’s New GPT-5.4 Thinking Model

OpenAI released what it calls “our most capable and efficient frontier model for professional work” yesterday, March 5, 2026. ChatGPT 5.4—AKA ChatGPT 5.4 Thinking— is the latest model to face off against Anthropic Claude and Google Gemini.

What’s changed

“GPT‑5.4 brings together the best of our recent advances in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows into a single frontier model. It incorporates the industry-leading coding capabilities of GPT‑5.3‑Codex⁠ while improving how the model works across tools, software environments, and professional tasks involving spreadsheets, presentations, and documents,” wrote OpenAI in its announcement.

“The result is a model that gets complex real work done accurately, effectively, and efficiently—delivering what you asked for with less back and forth. ChatGPT 5.4 can now provide an upfront plan of its thinking, so you can adjust course mid-response while it’s working, and arrive at a final output that’s more closely aligned with what you need without additional turns.”

The new model also offers improved deep web research, which is basically a supercharged search that seeks out and looks through loads more sources than a regular prompt. OpenAI says that the new model is also better able to maintain context for questions that require longer periods of thinking to answer.

Compared to ChatGPT 5.2 Thinking, GPT 5.4 uses “significantly fewer tokens” to solve problems and answer queries. That’s fancy AI talk for using fewer resources and being more efficient, which translates to faster speeds. As Claude increasingly asserts itself in the public consciousness and threatens ChatGPT’s crown, OpenAI can’t let up on the gas.