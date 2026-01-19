Relive the 2026 Day Zero Milagres Festival As Told Through Photos From Brazilian DJ Mochakk

Day Zero Milagres was held on January 3, 2026, but if you missed it, Mochakk has you covered. The Brazilian DJ shared some photos of his set and offered a little insight into the colorful, music-filled experience.

Damian Lazarus founded the fest, which is part of the Day Zero brand’s 2026 international expansion. This also includes the recently held flagship Day Zero Tulum that went down on January 10. This year will also see the debut of Day Zero Bali, coming up on April 17.

“Day Zero serves as a sanctuary for seekers of sound, a portal where sonic energy, natural wonder, ancient ritual, and cultural reverence converge,” the press release adds. “In São Miguel dos Milagres, a new miracle unfolds—one that can only be known by those who step inside its world.”

Revisit the Festival Through Mochakk’s Photos

“FELIZ ANO NOVO!!! Happy New Year from paradise at Day Zero Milagres!”



Credit: @victorcarvalhoph

Day Zero Milagres was held “on the enchanted shores of São Miguel dos Milagres,” per a press release, “where emerald jungle dissolves into turquoise sea.”

“Sunsets in Brasillllll <3”



Credit: @victorcarvalhoph

The Day Zero fests have been referred to as “a rite of passage—an avant-garde collision of sound, ritual, and nature that draws the underground’s most devoted from across the globe.”

“This stage was crazyyyyyy.”



Credit: @victorcarvalhoph

For the inaugural edition of Day Zero Milagres, Lazarus crafted “a lineup that reflects both Brazil’s surging electronic renaissance and the visionary voices shaping dancefloors across the globe.”

‘hypnochakk”



Credit: @pedrofatore_

South African luminary Black Coffee was part of the lineup, as was Honey Dijon, Dennis Cruz, and electioinc trio WhoMadeWho. Additional performers included Traumer, OMRI., Deer Jade, Unfazed, and Meera.

“Dropping some new track IDs, coming soon.”



Credit: @qifotomassa



In addition to Mochakk, the fest also featured several local artists. Vintage Culture, ANNA, Maz x Antdot, Bhaskar, Malive, and Jackson are just a few of the Brazilian talents that participated in the epic festival.