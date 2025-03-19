‘Resident Evil 3’ Remake Is Coming Out On… Wait, WHAT?

You know, I’m not sure why I’m surprised. Capcom, at least you’re giving people the chance to play Resident Evil 3 Remake on any platform they choose. So, indeed, I wasn’t exaggerating about RE3 getting an unconventional release. Starting today, you can play one of Capcom’s best and brightest on… your phone! It’s now available on iPhone, Mac, and iPad.

There’s even a Resident Evil 3 mobile 67% discount you can take advantage of from now until April 16. However, I can’t say I care about the fact that it’s coming to mobile devices (happy for y’all, though). As a drama demon, I’m more focused on the fact that RE fans are not happy with Capcom. Apparently, people were expecting something with a bit more substance behind it.

“Not worth it bc there’s nothing extra. No New DLC. We been waiting for a complete RE3 Remake and this is a s–t launched to the face really tbh.” One of the main issues players have with Resident Evil 3 Remake is that it cuts out a lot of content from the original. So, Capcom announcing a simple mobile port of the game has reopened old wounds for many.

yes, we can play ‘resident evil 3’ remake on our phones, but what about ‘re9’?

“Who’s playing this on their phone man. like imagine your out in public and you ask someone what their playing on their phone cause its moving at -178274783 frames per second and they tell you ‘resident evil 3’ go get a console Jesus.” …I can’t imagine RE3 will be quite the powerhouse on your iPhone, true. But, hey, you’ll be able to see Nemesis on a… smaller screen. Hmm.

“I hope to see Resident Evil Outbreak HD Collection. I’ve collected all parts of RE and played them on all difficulty levels. I still enjoy the RE games. So, I only need RE Outbreak. I really want it.” That‘s the secret sauce, Capcom! Never mind porting RE3 — the fans have spoken! We want Resident Evil Outbreak! I’ve been campaigning for that for a while now!