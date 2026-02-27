Resident Evil Requiem amiibo Release Dates Revealed

Resident Evil Requiem is available now across platforms, but Switch 2 gamers are going to have to be pretty patient as they wait for the companion amiibo products to arrive on store shelves.

Resident Evil Requiem Amiibo Release July 30, 2026

Screenshot: Capcom

News about the incoming Resident Evil Requiem amiibo came directly from Nintendo’s official Japanese website early this morning. The page indicates that both the Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy amiibo will be arriving on July 30, 2026.

Six months is a long wait for the figures to become available, but Switch 2 owners who are fans of the Resident Evil series are likely just happy that the game is available on the console on day one and that it’s running quite well. Early technical reviews for Requiem on Switch 2 confirm it targets a stable 1080p/60fps in docked mode.

Once they are released, the amiibo should both unlock an additional cosmetic skin for one of the matching character’s signature weapons. Both figures are likely going to be highly popular and will quickly sell out if previous amiibo runs are any indication. Grace is a brand-new character, which should help with the figures popularity and novelty. Leon, on the other hand, is one of the most popular characters from the franchise, so longtime fans will likely be eager to get their hands on the collectible.

Collectors should keep a close eye on major retailers for pre-order windows, which are expected to open during the summer months based on previous amiibo launches. Fans will want to tune in to any upcoming Nintendo Direct presentations, in case pre-orders are announced and go-live during one of the live events.

Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 Day One Patch Details

Screenshot: Capcom, PlayStation

In addition to the news about the amiibo release date, the same page on the Nintendo site also confirmed a day one patch for the game, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Here are the patch notes that the update included:

“The “Day 1 Patch” (Ver. 1.1.0) containing several fixes has been released. Please be sure to apply the “Day 1 Patch” before playing the game.”

The patch is nothing out of the ordinary and should help players get the game up and running as they step into the new horror adventure this weekend.

Resident Evil Requiem is available now on PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.