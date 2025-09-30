Resident Evil Requiem Producer Finally Addressed All Those Rumors

Resident Evil Requiem is one of the most anticipated games of 2026. And that’s for good reason.

Capcom’s recent run with the series has helped revitalize not only the franchise but the company as a whole. Between the remakes and the last two entries, Resident Evil has reclaimed its spot at the top of the survival horror heap.

Videos by VICE

But with that lofty place comes expectations, some reasonable and others not so much.

Resident Evil producer wants you to manage your own expectations. And he’s right.

Play video

In an interview with The Gamer, Masata Kumazawa, producer of Resident Evil Requiem, discussed some of the rumors and speculation surrounding the game since its announcement.

“Sometimes I talk to people, and they act as if various speculation and rumours are just already a confirmed thing, and then they start talking on that basis…People get frustrated with us, because even though we didn’t promise things, the rumours and theories were such that they were widely believed.”

I can’t think of a quote from a game developer that I’ve agreed with more. It’s remarkable to me how often you see people fantasizing about video games and treating them as if they were fact.

And then when those things don’t happen, it’s somehow the devs’ fault. It’s rampant. And also, weird. Why would someone else be responsible for expectations that you set in your head with no factual basis for them?

Like Kumazawa said in the interview, “Let’s calm down a bit.” Just enjoy the ride until the game drops. No one gains anything from guessing right except spoiling the game for themselves and then complaining that it was predictable. You don’t have to predict.

Just be excited for RE9 and keep it moving. It’s not the devs’ fault you got it into your own head.