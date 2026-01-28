Resident Evil Requiem PS5 Performance Confirmed: Resolution, FPS & PS5 Pro Details

With Resident Evil Requiem just weeks away from release, you may be wondering how the game will run on console. This guide will break down RE9’s PS5 performance, including what its FPS and resolution will be on PlayStation 5 Pro.

Resident Evil Requiem PS5 Performance (FPS & Resolution)

Screenshot: Capcom

We are now just a month away from the launch of Resident Evil Requiem on February 27, 2026, and Sony has just revealed the game’s performance specs. The PS5 Pro’s performance was confirmed during a recent interview with the game’s director, Akifumi Nakanishi, on PlayStation’s official blog.

Videos by VICE

According to Nakanishi, the game will run extremely well on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Based on the specs revealed, he’s not exaggerating. Sony players will be able to experience RE9 at a clean 4K / 60 FPS on PS5 Pro with Ray-Tracing turned on. Yes, you read that right! PS5 base users shouldn’t fret, as the game is reportedly well optimized for the original system as well.

Screenshot: Capcom

For your convenience, here are the confirmed Resident Evil Requiem PS5 Pro performance specs:

PS5 Pro: Ray-Tracing Mode: On – 4K Resolution, 60FPS Ray-Tracing Mode: Off – 4k Resolution, 120FPS – 90FPS

PS5: 4K/ 60FPS



Resident Evil Requiem Is Well Optimized on PS5 PRo

Screenshot: Capcom

It should be pointed out that the base PS5 performance is currently based on rumored leaks and not confirmed by Capcom. Strangely, the interview only confirmed PS5 Pro specs. Still, based on the game’s optimization, it would be pretty shocking if the game didn’t at least hit 1080p and 60 FPS on PS5. If it’s like Resident Evil Village, the game could even reach 4K and 60 FPS. Although Requiem could be a more demanding game, it could be lower.

Interestingly, it appears that RE9 director Akifumi Nakanishi prefers higher frame rates as the best way to experience Resident Evil Requiem. In the interview, the Capcom dev explained, “What personally impressed me about the PS5 Pro was its high frame rate. You might be wondering if you can really tell the difference, but when you go back to 60 fps, it still feels a bit lacking. The difference in the amount of information makes the world seem more persuasive.”

Is There a Resident Evil Requiem PS4 Edition?

Screenshot: Capcom

No, there is not going to be a Resident Evil Requiem PS4 edition. PlayStation confirmed that RE9 is a next-gen-only game. This is the first Resident Evil title in decades to not be cross-gen. As a result, we can expect Requiem to have incredible visuals and fluid performance. Although, if I’m being honest, I feel like the last three Resident Evil games have looked incredible.

Unfortunately, PS4 owners will need to wait until they get a PS5 before they can play Resident Evil Requiem. The good news is that there are reports that the PS6 is likely to get delayed, so you have plenty of time to jump to PlayStation 5 or PS5 Pro. With the next-gen seemingly further away then expected, now is as good as a time as any to upgrade your console so you can play RE9.