Retro Runback- More GameCube Madness (Thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2)

I listed 3 games in our last Waypoint Wishlist that I wanted to see hit the Nintendo Switch 2 Online GameCube service. But this Retro Runback focuses on a trilogy in an iconic gaming series and an all-time great open world game. So, let’s get to it.

The ‘prince of persia: sANDS OF TIME’ trilogy-LEAVE THE DAMN SAND ALONE

That Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, Warrior Within, and The Two Thrones run to this day is some of Ubisoft’s best work. Taking the iconic Prince and turning him into more of an action hero than a pure platformer was a great choice. Even if falling into the mid-2000s trap of making him edgier in the sequel wasn’t. Seriously, what the hell was that? We have some serious reckoning to do with that era of entertainment. Everyone wanted their characters to get all dark, brooding and cursing for absolutely no reason. And that’s coming from someone who enjoys a good cuss word or two.

“Attitude Era” filter aside, these three games really were great and an example of the kind of marriage of gameplay and storytelling that could occur when you have an actual arc for your character in mind. The Prince genuinely matures over the course of the three games and the way the trilogy ends is satisfying. I’d love an opportunity to run through these games again and hopefully we start seeing them added to the Switch 2’s GameCube service. If not, I’d definitely settle for some new information on that remake we’re supposed to be getting. You know, just know you’re still thinking of us.

‘THE SIMPSONS: HIT AND RUN’-a true gamecube classic

One of my favorite GameCube games ever and what has become the classic that everyone speaks of, The Simpsons: Hit and Run was great in every way. An obvious homage to Grand Theft Auto, it took everything we loved about The Simpsons and threw it all in the game. Driving around Springfield and doing all kinds of crazy shit was a dream come true. Considering how involved the show’s team was, this game is as close to a playable Simpsons episode as it gets. Obviously, we should run this back, it sucks that right issues will hold this up. And someone tried. But you know how it is once Disney gets involved.