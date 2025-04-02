Waypoint Wishlist: Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Classics Edition

Oh yeah, baby. We’re in the big leagues now. The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally bringing GameCube classics to Nintendo Switch Online, and we’ve got some thoughts. We’re diving in right away in this episode of Waypoint Wishlist. GameCube Classics on the Nintendo Switch 2 opens the doors for plenty of games to be given a new life, and we’re already dreaming about what we could see on the service. Buckle up and dive in; it’s time to get spicy.

Welcome To Waypoint Wishlist: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Screenshot: Konami

Ayeeeee, we in there. So, with the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Classics announcement, the sky’s the limit with potential entries! …Now, I technically already popped off about Eternal Darkness, so I won’t rehash that here. That’s bad content. Wind Waker is already confirmed, so that’s a wash. Super Smash Bros. Melee is a boring answer. Hmm… WAIT. OF COURSE. Nintendo, if you want to make me a really happy boy, throw Yu-Gi-Oh! The Falsebound Kingdom up there!

Videos by VICE

Seriously, it’s one of the most undeniably unique YGO games ever. It wasn’t received well, unfortunately, but I firmly believe that time will vindicate GameCube’s Falsebound Kingdom! Give me my weird card game that suddenly also becomes a strategy game hybrid! …Plus, it may be the only way I’ll ever play it again since the general gaming public seems to be disrespectful toward the Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection.

Screenshot: SEGA

I will forgive all of Nintendo’s Wind Waker HD-related transgressions if they find a way to get P.N. 03, Lost Kingdoms, and Sega Soccer Slam onto this list. All of them, you hear me? This is LeBron James territory. Not one. Not two. All three. Now, in the words of the great Batista: “GIVE ME WHAT I WANT!”

Screenshot: EA Games

Look, there are so many fantastic games on the GameCube. Even though, by some miracle, we’re actually getting a sequel to it, I’d love to see the original Kirby Air Ride make its way to Switch 2. The original game is just pure bliss and one of the most interesting takes on the racing genre to date. And I would love to see more people get a chance to play it, especially since a copy can go for ludicrous amounts of money now.

Otherwise? I know it’s not going to happen because of licensing reasons. But I would pay any amount of money for the subscription to Nintendo Switch 2 Online if they somehow added Def Jam: Fight For New York. A boy can dream, can’t he?

Screenshot: YouTube/Shirrako

I think it’s plainly obvious what the Switch 2 Online library needs the most. Come on, it’s not only a perfect fit for an on-demand retro collection, but it’s also pretty darn topical at the moment. Metroid Prime, duh!

I won’t bite off more than I can chew and wish for the entire trilogy here. I know, I know, “but Metroid Prime 2: Echoes was the best GameCube game ever made!” Trust me, I’m right there with you. But it’s probably best we start slow and steady. With Prime 4 just around the corner (or a few corners), now’s the perfect time to introduce a new generation to the game that started it all.

Screenshot: Lucas Arts

I remember the Christmas I got my Nintendo GameCube. Our family bought it later than most, as we were a big PlayStation family, and we couldn’t really afford to splurge on other consoles during the holidays. But, man, the moment my brother and I got Star Wars Rogue Squadron 2: Rogue Leader, we were immediately pumped. We booted up the game, played through the Death Star run, and our eyes lit up.

The experience was nothing short of incredible. You see, at the time, Rogue Squadron 2 was the most immersive X-Wing experience to date. Sure, it lacked some of the pseudo-realism of a game like X-Wing Alliance. But in terms of graphics and setting, engaging dogfights and capturing those exhilarating dogfights that made Star Wars battles so fun to watch? Rogue Squadron 2 did it all and more, right from the start. It’s one of the best Star Wars games, and it’s time to bring it to Nintendo Switch 2. Hopefully, it isn’t caught up in some legal or licensing woes.

Hopefully, this Nintendo switch waypoint wishlist is the one that comes true

Yet another stellar collection of games, as always. Sure, we may have talked about GameCube games before on Waypoint Wishlist. But this time is different. There’s a sliver of hope that some of these games may actually find their way onto the platform. Especially now that we’ve seen that Nintendo is listening to us and adding an F-Zero game to the service. And Chibi-Robo, we can’t forget about that little guy. Here’s to hoping we’ll see some deep cuts make their way onto the service in the foreseeable future.