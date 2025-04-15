Rhea Ripley Rates Kevin Hart’s WWE Promo Skills on ‘Cold As Balls’

The Hartbeat series Cold As Balls, created and produced with OBB Pictures and presented by Old Spice, continues into its 11th season with former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley isn’t the first WWE superstar to take the plunge alongside Kevin Hart — WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker, The Bella Twins, Rey Mysterio and Ric Flair, as well as Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have all appeared on the show.

Filmed prior to Ripley lost her championship to IYO SKY on WWE Raw in March, the episode includes Hart pitching his own promo to Ripley. It’s no secret that Hart is a major WWE fan. Aside from featuring many of the biggest names in wrestling on Cold As Balls, Hart regularly attends wrestling events. For WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, Hart helped film the cold open for the show.

In an exclusive clip which you can view below, Hart holds the Women’s World Championship high above his head. “Yeah, you punk b–ch! Everybody that thought I couldn’t do it, guess what? I did it. I got the gold; I got the belt. I’m the motherf–king lawnmower that don’t like grass,” Hart passionately tells the camera while Ripley is in hysterics. “Everybody get cut!”

Ripley has the opportunity to become a three-time Women’s World Champion this weekend at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not only will she have to defeat the champion, SKY, but she is also battling against one of her greatest rivals: Belair. While Ripley was entitled to her rematch, it ended in a double disqualification with Belair as the special guest referee.

New episodes of Cold As Balls drop weekly on the LOL Network YouTube channel. This season includes appearances from Amon-Ra St. Brown, Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, Bijan Robinson, Mike Evans, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kike Hernandez, Tyrese Haliburton, and Vernon Davis.