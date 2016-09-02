Ring in Father’s Day with a Healthy Dose of Dad Rock

You may be a fan of Father’s Day, you may not. Life is weird, things happen. You might have a dad, you may be a dad, or the closest thing you might know is a Daddy you see once a fortnight for some pretty weird times. The world’s a big place, things happen.

No matter what Father’s Day means to you, you have zero excuse to not be a fan of Split Enz. Zero excuse. Ya hear?

Australia’s most Father-y DJ—don’t fight us on this—put together a mix fit for the dad rock fan in everybody. Which is to say, a mix perfect for the implied dad vibes of Father’s Day.

Listen below or download it here.

Tracklist:

Jefferson Starship – “Jane”

Dragon – “April Sun in Cuba”

The Sweet – “Love is Like Oxygen”

Electric Light Orchestra – “Sweet Talkin’ Woman”

Talking Heads – “And She Was”

Men At Work – “Who Can it Be Now”

INXS – “Original Sin”

The Sports – “Don’t Throw Stones”

Blue Oyster Cult – “Burnin’ For You”

Split Enz – “Nobody Takes Me Seriously”

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – “Make Me Smile”

Greg Kihn – “The Break Up Son”

Billy Joel – “All For Leyna”

The Police – “Can’t Stand Losing You”

Rupert Holmes – “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)”

Chicago – “25 or 6 to 4”

Spirit – “I Got a Line On You”

Goanna – “Solid Rock”

Midnight Oil – “King of The Mountain”

Aerosmith – “Dream On”

Steve Miller Band – “Take The Money and Run”

Donnie Iris – “Ah! Leah!”

Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – “Hit and Run”

Ween – “Even If You Don’t”

Icehouse – “Crazy”

Cold Chisel – “Flame Trees”

Andrew Levins is playing at Sydney’s Dad Rock BBQ this weekend. More details here.