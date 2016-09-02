Ring in Father’s Day with a Healthy Dose of Dad Rock

You may be a fan of Father’s Day, you may not. Life is weird, things happen. You might have a dad, you may be a dad, or the closest thing you might know is a Daddy you see once a fortnight for some pretty weird times. The world’s a big place, things happen.
No matter what Father’s Day means to you, you have zero excuse to not be a fan of Split Enz. Zero excuse. Ya hear?
Videos by VICE
Australia’s most Father-y DJ—don’t fight us on this—put together a mix fit for the dad rock fan in everybody. Which is to say, a mix perfect for the implied dad vibes of Father’s Day.
Listen below or download it here.
Tracklist:
Jefferson Starship – “Jane”
Dragon – “April Sun in Cuba”
The Sweet – “Love is Like Oxygen”
Electric Light Orchestra – “Sweet Talkin’ Woman”
Talking Heads – “And She Was”
Men At Work – “Who Can it Be Now”
INXS – “Original Sin”
The Sports – “Don’t Throw Stones”
Blue Oyster Cult – “Burnin’ For You”
Split Enz – “Nobody Takes Me Seriously”
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – “Make Me Smile”
Greg Kihn – “The Break Up Son”
Billy Joel – “All For Leyna”
The Police – “Can’t Stand Losing You”
Rupert Holmes – “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)”
Chicago – “25 or 6 to 4”
Spirit – “I Got a Line On You”
Goanna – “Solid Rock”
Midnight Oil – “King of The Mountain”
Aerosmith – “Dream On”
Steve Miller Band – “Take The Money and Run”
Donnie Iris – “Ah! Leah!”
Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – “Hit and Run”
Ween – “Even If You Don’t”
Icehouse – “Crazy”
Cold Chisel – “Flame Trees”
Andrew Levins is playing at Sydney’s Dad Rock BBQ this weekend. More details here.