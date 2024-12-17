‘Roblox’ Is Adding a Whole Suite of Limited-Time, Winter-Themed Games and Experiences

Roblox, at this point, is an entertainment giant. Accept it, embrace it! But, the platform has done a phenomenal job updating itself to provide Winter-appropriate joy to anyone who likes throwing snowballs at their hapless friends! Previously, it was just Dress to Impress. Starting today? It’s so much more than that!

A Roblox press release set the stage for everything players can expect from now (December 17) until January 2, 2025! “Players will start their journey in a holiday-themed hub. A vibrant and energetic city square filled with billboards touting the updated games. They can earn items by opening gift boxes stuffed with tokens that they discover inside the participating experiences, such as:

“Fisch’s Northern Expedition: The update introduces a magical Winter Village realm where players can fish for limited-time Fischmas species, craft festive rods, and collect exclusive bobbers and boats.

“For the fashionistas: Sleigh the holidays with Dress to Impress’s Winter Wonderland event. Santa’s gone missing and it’s up to DTI’s community of fashionistas to save Christmas. Jump into DTI’s New Winter event and get going on this quest to find St. Nick. While unlocking items, currency, and more in a holiday advent calendar.”

“For sports fans and lovers of a little friendly competition:

“Welcome to Bloxburg: Players can earn new holiday currency through activities like snowball fights, winter-themed mini games, donating warm clothes to NPCs, and more. They can unlock exclusive seasonal decorations, objects, and trophies, roam a Winter Festival, and the Elf Hunt is back: Team up to find the elf each day and figure out what he wants from players. But be warned: The elf might be just a little mischievous sometimes.

“NFL Universe Football: Players can score a touchdown to earn special snowflakes that unlock limited-time packs and exclusive Christmas and NFL cosmetics. Craft items with Santa in the NFL Christmas Gameday Zone, or gift him a present for extra snowflakes.

“They can also visit the Netflix NFL Holiday Fan Zone and teleport to Nextworld to access the Netflix Bling Chain. And NFL UGC from the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans.

“Plus, there’s a scavenger hunt for players to find all six Netflix Reels hidden in the experience for a treat with Santa.

“For lovers of a good Quest:

“Rivals: In a festive event, players can earn special currency by completing tasks in a daily rush to spend on new items in the shop. Players will find new skins and holiday-themed chests, winter decorations, and a winter map.”

And that, my friends, is how Roblox slowly took over the world. Not by force nor by coercion. But by offering everyone adorable festive events and proving that you can simply win by appealing to what the people want!