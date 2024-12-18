‘RoboDunk’ Imagines ‘NBA Jam’ as a Roguelike, and It’s Coming to Xbox and PlayStation Soon 

Some games are just slept on for far too long, and RoboDunk is one of them. It features a seamless blend of roguelike gameplay with the high-flying action of NBA Jam, all with a unique brickified aesthetic. It’s finally making its way to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and I have to ask: why aren’t more people talking about this game?

Video via RoboDunk on YouTube

‘RoboDunk’ Is a Combination of Just About Everything I Love in a Video Game

You also may have come across RoboDunk on Steam and Switch in the past. But, working as a one-person team, developer Jollypunch is bringing the fun of RoboDunk to the Xbox and PlayStation on January 21, 2025, according to a new press release. Making a game by yourself is one thing, but then working by yourself to port said game to every available console on the market? That’s pure dedication and deserves that extra bit of attention.

Screenshot: Jollypunch

Here’s the thing about it, though. RoboDunk goes incredibly hard. It plays like a LEGO-fied version of NBA Jam with roguelike elements. There’s an explorable hub world, upgrades, and more to flesh this package out. There’s even split-screen multiplayer; something rare in a primarily online gamescape. RoboDunk is a pure labor of love, and I can’t wait to see how it looks in 4K. It’s already stunning, with a neat stop-motion aesthetic that matches the pure zaniness of what’s happening on screen.

I love the idea of mixing sports games with new and different genres. Pair it with a great art style, and I’m likely sold on the premise. One of my favorite indies of the year, Beastieball, took the idea of a monster collector that also functioned as an incredibly detailed volleyball simulator. So, the idea of mechs performing slam dunks appeals to me on a spiritual and physical level.

Games like this make the indie scene so much more appealing than the AAA market. You can feel the love and passion oozing out of RoboDunk, and it’s a shame it doesn’t have the attention it deserves. You can call me Mech-ael Jordan the way I’m about to be ballin’ on these bots.