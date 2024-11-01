Rockstar Has Teased December’s Major ‘GTA Online’ Update

GTA Online has given countless players the freedom to commit crimes in the comfort of their homes. With so many “seasons” the game has seen, it’s a wonder Rockstar has enough juice in the ideas tank to keep things fresh! Yet, the company has already hinted at GTA Online‘s busy December (2024) with another major update on the way!

Per Rockstar’s official website, we’re finally treated to a glimpse of things to come! “The notorious Darnell Bros Garment Factory front is under new management. With the aid of helmsman Pavel and a former FIB officer turned independent contractor. You’ll convert it into a hive for clandestine infiltration operations where you can launch a bevy of thrilling and strategic new robberies. These will be accessible from the computer terminal inside the Garment Factory or remotely via a brand-new app on your iFruit,” the description reads.

Videos by VICE

“December’s update also features additional Dispatch Work missions, new rides, Job Creator updates. And new upgrades for your Benefactor Terrorbyte. Including a Collectible Scanner to help pinpoint a wide range of treasures whenever they are in close proximity — including Action Figures, Movie Props, G’s Cache drops, and many more.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Unfortunately, that’s as much as Rockstar is willing to disclose at the moment. However, their website also boasts about the many updates GTA Online has seen over the past year or so! “With Halloween hijinks ongoing in GTA Online. Including the first ever trip to chilly North Yankton for the popular new Ludendorff Cemetery Survival. We want to thank our devoted community for another amazing year and look ahead at what’s still to come.”

“This past year has been filled with action-packed updates. Facing off against corrupt LSPD cops and a nefarious drug cartel in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, inheriting Maude’s mantle as the state’s top bail enforcement officer in Bottom Dollar Bounties, and battling it out across in the multi-stage military mayhem of Assault on ATT-16.” Indeed, GTA Online has been cookin‘ in 2024, and hopefully, 2025 will be even bigger and better.