ROG Xbox Ally Has a Major Feature That Puts Steam Deck to Shame

Microsoft has revealed new details about the ROG Xbox Ally, including a new optimization feature. The new mode makes Valve’s Steam Deck-verified system look outdated in comparison.

Xbox ROG Ally Feature Fixes Steam Deck’s Biggest Flaw

Screenshot: Microsoft, Valve

Microsoft has finally unveiled major details about the ROG Xbox Ally console at the Gamescom 2025 convention. However, the publisher surprised players when they detailed a major feature the portable console will have when it releases on October 16. According to the Gamescom press release, the Xbox ROG Ally will launch with a new optimization program that will verify which games are actually compatible with the device.

“Today, we’re excited to introduce the Handheld Compatibility Program, a new Xbox initiative designed to make more games ready to play on your supported handheld. At launch, you will be able to see handheld compatibility directly in your game library—look for the ‘Handheld Optimized’ or ‘Mostly Compatible’ badges, or use a filter to quickly find titles that are ready to play.”

However, what makes it superior to Steam Deck verified is that it actually tells players the performance they can expect from the specific game.

Screenshot: Valve

“Games will also feature a Windows Performance Fit indicator to reflect expected performance on your supported device. When a game is both ‘Handheld Optimized’ and carries a Windows Performance Fit ‘Should play great’ or ‘Should play well’ badge, it signals compatibility and performance fit—giving you added assurance before you play.”

The biggest problem with Steam Deck verified is that it will often claim a game is “compatible,” yet it will have major performance issues. If Microsoft’s feature works as described, it will finally give players a more accurate assessment of whether a game is actually compatible in portable mode.

ROG Xbox Ally Will Also Have Performance-Boosting Upscaling

Another major feature that Microsoft is touting at Gamescom is the system’s new Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR). The ROG Xbox Ally will use its AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme to let players upscale games at lower resolutions to gain better performance. It’s hard to say if this is better than the current upscaling options available on ROG Ally X.

“Auto SR is a system-level feature that uses the power of the NPU to upscale games running at lower resolutions—delivering high-resolution visuals and smooth framerates across a wide range of games, with no additional changes required from game developers.” Microsoft also claims the feature uses groundbreaking AI tech.

So we’ll have to wait and see how much of a performance boost it actually is.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Still, as someone who’s been a massive Steam Deck fan since day 1, the ROG Xbox Ally is already sounding like a major upgrade. While I still think Steam OS is a killer app, I think the console’s verified system has desperately needed an update.

It sounds like Microsoft is not only doing that, but is actively working with studios to make games fully compatible with the portable device.