Romance Ain’t Dead: Listen to the Debut EP from Melbourne’s Curves

Curves sound like a band that might’ve once opened for Sade—which may be one of the nicest things I’ve ever written about anybody.

Sounding very Manchester circa 1986—but based in Melbourne circa right now—the five piece is made up of Louis Quinn, Patrick Mooney, Michael Raeburn, Ryan Geard and Tom Hitchcock.

Their debut release, All Made Up, premieres today on Noisey. A cohesive collection of three, darkly-painted synth pop tracks, All Made Up signals the first release on new label Enhancer Records, run by Null AKA Hayden Quinn, and Paradise Festival’s David De Thomasis.



Listen to the EP in full below, watch the video for lead single “Perfumery” below that, and purchase All Made Up here.

