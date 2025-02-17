‘Ruffy and the Riverside’ Captures That ‘90s Platforming Feel So Perfectly, and Looks Amazing to Boot

I’ve been seeing gameplay clips for Ruffy and the Riverside on my social media feed for years now. Mixing the platforming action of our favorite N64 icons with a graphical style that would make Paper Mario blush, a demo has finally gone live for this new platforming icon. I have to say: I walked away a lot more impressed than I initially thought I would. Ruffy and the Riverside doesn’t just coast along on its beautiful aesthetic. It has the potential to be the next big thing. Especially for those craving a nostalgic platformer in the vein of their childhood favorites.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Ruffy and the Riverside’ Is a Platforming Icon for a New Generation, While Feeling Certifiably Old-School

With Ruffy and the Riverside finally getting a demo for Steam Next Fest, I figured there was no better time to jump in than now. Taking roughly 30 minutes from front to back, it’s an incredibly easy-to-approach game that had me grinning every moment I ran around. One of the most apparent parts of the game is its visual style. Reminiscent of the 3D sections from Super Paper Mario, I had full control of this adorable little bear as I navigated through non-linear 3D stages. However, he does have a few tricks up his sleeve to separate him from the pack.

You see, Ruffy can change the world around him. For example, if I needed to get to the top of a mountain? I could “swap” the climbable leaf textures from a tree and paste them onto a waterfall. This makeshift ladder offered the proper leverage to get to the top before swapping back to its natural state. Puzzles, traversal, and more shine because of this feature, making Ruffy and the Riverside look and feel unlike anything else on the market. It also helps that the soundtrack is phenomenal, too.

Ruffy and the Riverside is one of those games that feels both old and new. It’s very reminiscent of my childhood favorites, adding enough new features to feel like a game coming out in 2025. And I honestly can’t wait for the full release. Gathering up 10 stars was quick in the demo. And with a large portion of the map still waiting to be uncovered, I’m ready for this new adventure to stick the landing.