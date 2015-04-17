Russian Roulette (Dispatch 105)

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OCSE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has been in Shyrokyne, in the Donetsk region, observing the state of the current ceasefire between the government in Kiev and eastern separatists.

The fighting in Shyrokyne, located between pro-Russia and Ukrainian forces, is ongoing, despite the signing of the Minsk ceasefire agreement by both sides in February.

Videos by VICE

In this dispatch, VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky follows the OCSE as it monitors the ceasefire in the contested area.

Watch “Easter Artillery Fire: Russian Roulette (Dispatch 104)”

Watch “Should the US Send Lethal Aid to Ukraine?”

In Photos: One Year Later, a Look at the Forming of the Donetsk People’s Republic