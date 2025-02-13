Saltine Crusted Chicken Tenders Recipe

I think we can all agree that fried chicken in its many forms is just the best. Sandwiches, nuggets, katsu, mochiko, cutlets—if you’re battering and frying chicken, I’m going to want to eat it.

I don’t know who invented the idea of breading chicken tenders in saltines, but whoever and wherever they are, I’d like to thank them. The saltines create a shaggy crust and turn the most perfect golden color when fried. The chicken tenders are crispy (and juicy!) when fresh, and satisfying (and still juicy!) when eaten cold from the fridge the following day (or cut into chunks and tossed in a salad with the honey mustard dressing). Side-note: I truly believe that honey mustard is an unfairly overlooked dipping sauce and dressing. When made well, you can’t go wrong, and I hope you’ll agree that my recipe for it below fits in this category (not too sweet, with a touch of heat).

One note about this dressing: I used Zakuson Gourmet Mustard (as well as Dijon), and I gotta say, if you can get hold of this mustard, DO IT. You know I love me some mustard, and I was recommended this stuff when I was in Brighton Beach last summer with Trina and Jessica Quinn, of Dacha 46 fame. I first tried it with some grilled sausages and my mind was blown. Not just because it’s HOT, but because the flavor is complex and layered. It’s worth seeking out, not just to use in this recipe, but for all your mustardy needs. Not to mention, the label has a very cute Babushka on it.

Chicken tenders may have a reputation for being a kids’ menu item—which is fair; they are—but these very good tenders with this very good honey mustard sauce is something you can make for yourself as an adult, to satisfy a craving you might have forgot you had.

Play video

Serves 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 sleeve saltines

⅓ cup|50 grams all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon smoked paprika

3 large eggs, beaten

1 pound|454 grams chicken tenders

vegetable oil, for frying

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon hot mustard, preferably Zakuson Gourmet Mustard

DIRECTIONS

Throw the saltines into a food processor and pulse them until they’re pretty fine. It won’t be a powder, and that’s good! You don’t want powder, you want some flakes. Put the saltines, flour, and the eggs in separate, shallow dishes. Mix the salt, garlic powder, and paprika with the flour.

Working with one piece of chicken at a time, coat it in the flour mixture, then dredge it completely in the eggs. Add it to the bowl of crushed saltines and, using the palm of your hand, really smash it in there; your hand is gonna help to kind of flatten it a bit while also making sure the saltines adhere to the chicken. Repeat with the remaining pieces of chicken and set aside.

Meanwhile, mix the olive oil with the vinegar, mustards, and honey, then season with salt and pepper. Set the honey mustard aside until ready to serve.

Heat two inches of oil in a large, deep skillet until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, cook the chicken tenders, flipping once, until golden and crisp, four to five minutes. Using tongs, transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate and repeat with the remaining chicken tenders. Serve with the honey mustard.