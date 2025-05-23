Samsung Adds Disney, Star Wars, and Pixar Scenes to Its Digital Art Frame Store

Ever since Samsung introduced The Frame TV, a blank television hanging idly on a wall has been a bit of a wasted opportunity. You’re not watching a program, but it could display a scene of art (of you choosing) while it’s idle, right?

Certain Samsung TV models since then have allowed you to do just that, and as of May 21 they’ve partnered with Disney to offer new, 4K-resolution scenes from across several Disney properties, including Disney itself, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

Scene from Snow White on a Samsung TV – Credit: Samsung

scenes from favorite films and shows

Want to load up a scene from “The Little Mermaid” or “Snow White” on your compatible Samsung TV? You can do that. Or a scene from Star Wars, perhaps a colossal AT-AT walker crossing a frozen wasteland? That too. Or just a beautiful, real-life scene from Planet Earth? Also possible. And it’ll all look crisp and clear in 4K resolution.

“Samsung Art Store, a global digital art subscription platform available on Samsung TVs, now offers over 3,500 curated artworks from more than 800 artists and 70 world-class galleries and museums,” reads a Samsung press release announcing the new Art Store entries.

“First launched in 2017 with The Frame, the Art Store experience is now available on 2025 Samsung AI-powered Neo QLED and QLED TVs, giving more viewers access to premium art in 4K resolution.”

The Disney collaboration adds to the currently available Art Store screens featuring a “variety of contemporary and modern artworks” from world-famous museums, including the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Musée d’Orsay, as well as from the Art Basel international art fair.

“The service also includes curated selections handpicked by professional art experts on a monthly basis, enhancing the overall viewing experience,” adds Samsung.”

No matter what you choose, you’ll have to subscribe to the Samsung Art Store first, because Samsung isn’t handing these scenes out for free. It’ll cost you $5 per month or $50 per year, if you sign up for an annual plan.