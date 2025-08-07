Bought a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 or Z Flip7? You Can Get $120 Worth of Google AI Pro for Free.

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 foldable smartphones only a little more than a week ago, and already there’s a deal available. That alone would be unusual on such a brand-new, high-end phone this early in its life, but what makes this deal stand out is that it applies to both those about to buy one and those who’ve already bought one.

So if you were one of the earliest adopters of a Galaxy Z Fold7 or Galaxy Z Flip7, don’t thump yourself on the head and curse your lack of procrastination. Just follow a few quick steps to redeem $120 worth of Google AI Pro.

not cash off, but a different kind of offer

To get your free six months of Google AI Pro, download the Google One app from the Google Play Store. When you open it and log into your Google account, you’ll have a screen pop up to offer you six months at no cost.

After six months, the plan will revert to the normal $20-per-month rate, unless you cancel before the first charge kicks in.

Google AI Pro includes access to Google Gemini 2.5 Pro and Veo, Deep Search mode, NotebookLM, and more. Samsung doesn’t seem like it needed the deal that badly, given how much of a hit it’s been so far.

“Carrier partners saw nearly a 60% pre-order jump cumulatively for both devices compared to last year’s models,” said a Samsung press release on July 31, noting that in-store shoppers in particular have shown a lot of interest in the two devices since they launched on July 25, 2025.

The Galaxy Z Fold7, by July 31, had snagged more pre-orders than any previous Z Fold had gotten in the US, ever since the first Z Fold device launched in September 2019. Both the Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 saw more than 25% greater pre-orders than the Z Flip6 and Z Fold6.