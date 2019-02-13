SASAMI Finds Catharsis in the Thoughtful Rock of Her New Song ‘Free’

Though Sasami Ashworth has spent most of her career on the periphery, playing keys with Cherry Glazerr, and collaborating with acts like Wild Nothing, Hand Habits, and Vagabon, her solo work as SASAMI has already transcended her indie rock bonafides. Based off the fantastic singles she’s released in “Jealousy,” “Not The Time,” and “Callous,” three incredible first impressions which prove her self-titled debut album should be on any fan of thoughtful guitar music’s most anticipated albums list. Her songs are dynamic, introspective, and cathartic and as SASAMI explained, the album is inspired by “everyone I fucked and who fucked me last year.” It’s out March 8 via Domino Records.

Her latest track “Free” continues this unassailable trend. Opening with a disorienting blast of feedback, the track is actually fairly understated backing subtle backing vocals from Devendra Banhart. Ashworth and Banhart harmonize on, “We both know what you’re drinkin’ / And my smokes are running out / I don’t care what tomorrow brings.” As Ashworth explains in a statement to Noisey, “‘Free’ is a lopsided duet about how destiny plays into matters of the heart—how sometimes when you lose in love, freedom is the consolation prize, and in that way, you’ve actually transcended.”

To go with the single release, Ashworth has also shared its accompanying music video. Directed by Riley Blakeway and shot in Australia in early 2019, the plaintive visual fits the equally wistful track nicely. Watch it below and feel free to catch her on an extensive tour supporting SASAMI.

SASAMI Tour Dates:

February 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

February 28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Aalhaus

March 2 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Bakken

March 4 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Witloofbar

March 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

March 6 – Paris, France @ Pop-Up Du Label

March 8 – London, UK @ The Lexington

March 12 -15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

April 2 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

April 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

April 9 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

April 11 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

April 12 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

April 13 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall

April 15 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

April 17 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

April 18 – Omaha, NE – Reverb

April 19 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

April 20 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

April 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo (Back Room)

April 23 – Chicago, IL – Schubas

April 24 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

April 25 – Toronto, ON – Baby G

April 26 – Montreal, QC – Quai Des Brumes

April 27 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

April 29 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

April 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

May 3 – Washington, DC – DC9

May 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

May 5 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café

May 6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

May 8 – Dallas, TX – Three Links

May 9 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

May 12 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM