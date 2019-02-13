SASAMI Finds Catharsis in the Thoughtful Rock of Her New Song ‘Free’

Though Sasami Ashworth has spent most of her career on the periphery, playing keys with Cherry Glazerr, and collaborating with acts like Wild Nothing, Hand Habits, and Vagabon, her solo work as SASAMI has already transcended her indie rock bonafides. Based off the fantastic singles she’s released in “Jealousy,” “Not The Time,” and “Callous,” three incredible first impressions which prove her self-titled debut album should be on any fan of thoughtful guitar music’s most anticipated albums list. Her songs are dynamic, introspective, and cathartic and as SASAMI explained, the album is inspired by “everyone I fucked and who fucked me last year.” It’s out March 8 via Domino Records.
Her latest track “Free” continues this unassailable trend. Opening with a disorienting blast of feedback, the track is actually fairly understated backing subtle backing vocals from Devendra Banhart. Ashworth and Banhart harmonize on, “We both know what you’re drinkin’ / And my smokes are running out / I don’t care what tomorrow brings.” As Ashworth explains in a statement to Noisey, “‘Free’ is a lopsided duet about how destiny plays into matters of the heart—how sometimes when you lose in love, freedom is the consolation prize, and in that way, you’ve actually transcended.”
To go with the single release, Ashworth has also shared its accompanying music video. Directed by Riley Blakeway and shot in Australia in early 2019, the plaintive visual fits the equally wistful track nicely. Watch it below and feel free to catch her on an extensive tour supporting SASAMI.
SASAMI Tour Dates:
February 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus
February 28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Aalhaus
March 2 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Bakken
March 4 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Witloofbar
March 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso (Upstairs)
March 6 – Paris, France @ Pop-Up Du Label
March 8 – London, UK @ The Lexington
March 12 -15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
April 2 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
April 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
April 9 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop
April 11 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir
April 12 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
April 13 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall
April 15 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
April 17 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake
April 18 – Omaha, NE – Reverb
April 19 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
April 20 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall
April 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo (Back Room)
April 23 – Chicago, IL – Schubas
April 24 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
April 25 – Toronto, ON – Baby G
April 26 – Montreal, QC – Quai Des Brumes
April 27 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
April 29 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA
April 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
May 3 – Washington, DC – DC9
May 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
May 5 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café
May 6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement
May 8 – Dallas, TX – Three Links
May 9 – Austin, TX – Barracuda
May 12 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM