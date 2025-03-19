Say What You Will About Xbox and PlayStation, but Their Dedication To Making Gaming Accessible to Everyone Is Noteworthy

Xbox and Microsoft have been working hard to ensure that players from all walks of life can enjoy the simple pleasure of gaming. The Xbox Adaptive Controller has been around for quite some time, allowing players to attach several exterior controllers to make the process of gaming simpler. And at roughly $99.99, it’s fairly affordable. It only costs a little more than a standard controller. But their recently announced Xbox Adaptive Joystick is extremely affordable, allows players to 3D print additional parts, and makes accessibility even better than ever.

Screenshot: Sony/Shaun Cichacki

Regardless of Where You Play, the Xbox and PlayStation Accessibility Controllers Help Players Around the World Daily

Players can argue about exclusives all they want, but I’m glad to see that both Microsoft and PlayStation are doing whatever possible to ensure that players can play. PlayStation is in the infancy steps of accessibility controllers, with only one type available currently. But one thing that players may not know is that the PlayStation Access controller is also usable on PC. While there’s no mention of it on their official page, Steam and other PC launchers should identify the Access controller, and allow players to use it.

But Microsoft has gone above and beyond in this aspect, in my eyes. Offering a number of different controllers for players with different accessibility requirements. Alongside varying price points for each of their respective controllers, they’ve made sure that everyone is taken care of. Honestly, I can think of a few people that I personally know that could use these controllers. And knowing that they’re rather inexpensive, considering what they’re capable of? That just makes it all the more special. I honestly wish these were covered under insurance, but they may be without my knowledge.

I hope that Nintendo joins in during the Switch 2 generation. Creating an Accessibility controller of their own, or allowing either of these options to work natively on their console. Seeing as Xbox and PlayStation are playing nice when it comes to games on their systems? I’d love for them to play nice with Nintendo to get as many players playing as possible, too.