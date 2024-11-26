ScHoolboy Q Announces 2025 Concert Dates for ‘Blue Lips Weekends’ Tour

ScHoolboy Q is hitting the road again next year. The fan-favorite rapper has announced that he’ll extend his Blue Lips Weekends Tour into 2025 with a small handful of dates in the U.S. and few overseas.

In a Nov. 19 post on Instagram, ScHoolboy Q shared an image revealing the new concerts, which will kick off in January. “blue lips…new songs and new sHows. presale link in bio. On sale Friday,” he wrote in the post caption. Check out the full list of dates below.

ScHoolboy Q’s tour is in support of his acclaimed 2024 album, Blue Lips, which dropped in the Spring. Opening up about the new album, the rapper previously told BACKONFIGG, “I knew where I was going with it in 2019. Most of these songs were recorded early, lyrics wise. I always tell people, I’m more of a producer than I am a rapper.”

“I explained everything…and we took literally almost five years,” ScHoolboy later added with a laugh, per Hip-Hop DX. “That’s just how I work.”

Finally, ScHoolboy clarified that even when he’s not in album mindset, he’s always working on new music. “I got more songs than Pac, for sure,” he quipped. “If I’m being honest, I recycle a lot of lyrics. I have a lot of songs, but I take words from other songs.”