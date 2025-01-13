Scott Steiner’s Son Offered a WWE NIL Deal

According to Scott Steiner, another family member could join WWE in the future.

The former WWE wrestler opened up about the Steiner lineage in WWE and how Bron Breakker is carrying on the family’s legacy. Breakker is the current Intercontinental Champion, joining the main roster last year. Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner, a multi-time WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion.

Scott says his son Brock Rechsteiner is primed for a future in wrestling, though he’s currently partaking in collegiate football. Rechsteiner is in his junior year playing for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks as a wide receiver.

Brock Rechsteiner’s Wrestling Future

“I left with a lot of hard feelings but, at some point, you gotta let it be. You can’t be angry the whole time. You can’t hold a grudge. Plus, some people that you have a grudge against probably don’t even know anyways. I didn’t want to screw up anything for [Bron], so I just buried the hatchet,” he said on Busted Open Radio. “Matter of fact, Hunter called me the other day, probably three weeks ago, and offered my boy an NIL deal.”

NIL is a program for WWE to recognize collegiate athletes and give them a future pathway to WWE if they choose. It’s just one of WWE’s many scouting tactics and has proven great results. WWE NXT‘s Dani Palmer is one example. However, collegiate athletes joining WWE is hardly unheard of. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Bianca Belair all have collegiate backgrounds and are multi-time WWE Champions.

“He’ll be a Steiner, so that helps out. But he’s a good athlete so the sky’s the limit for him,” Scott said on ESPN (H/T WrestleZone). “I’ll help him out any way I can. I’m happy for him watching him fulfill his athletic dreams. So once football is over, he’ll do it with wrestling.”