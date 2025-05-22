‘SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure’ Is the Chaotic Good Version of ‘Overcooked’, and That’s a High Compliment (Review)

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure is a unique blend of ingredients. A dash of chaos, a pinch of teamwork, and plenty of shakes of style and substance. There’s a lot that makes SEDAP! feel like a main course, with the music, style, and gameplay making a delicious dish. But most importantly, it’s controlled chaos. It feels like, regardless of how things are going in a run, you’re in control at all times. Anger never factors in here, and SEDAP! knows that you need to have synchronicity in the kitchen if you want to make the best dishes around.

‘Sedap! A Culinary Adventure’ Looks and Plays Wonderfully, While Also Adding a Dash of Pure Chaos for Extra Flavor

As per any multiplayer experience, I had to bring Katie along for the ride. Stepping into the shoes of the Hunter, Gon, it was up to me to gather plenty of tasty ingredients for an ever-expanding book of recipes. On the other hand, Katie stayed in the pseudo-kitchen as much as possible, offering to smack around a few chickens if things got a little out of hand. Once we found our rhythm, we felt unstoppable. Even in the most chaotic state, we kept our cool. Something we couldn’t do during Divorce Court… I mean, Overcooked 2.

Don’t get me wrong. SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure can get extremely chaotic. But it’s fun chaos, rather than “two typically docile people turn into the worst versions of themselves” type of chaos. Recipes are easy to memorize, usually only involving a few ingredients. Taking inspiration from South Asian flavors, we were making anything from freshly prepared Pineapple Fried Rice to Milk Tea Boba, and having a blast every second of the journey. Were there times when we had too many recipes on our sidebar and we panicked a little bit? Oh, absolutely. But it never felt like it was overwhelming to the point of not being fun.

Even at Our Worst, We Still Felt Like We Were Always Doing Our Best

One thing that I loved about SEDAP! was the fact that they always gave players time at the start of a round to get their grips with the environment. A panning camera slowly goes throughout the playfield, giving players a quick grasp of what to expect. With so many recipes and so many different objects, it’s nice to know where we may need to run and go. SEDAP! is also genuinely hilarious, with the ingredients having a personality and life of their own. Just wait until the first time you have to try and get Ginger. It’s going to be a surprise you could have never expected, and one that had me rolling on the floor laughing.

The dishes? They look absolutely delicious, and there are a few that I would love to try making in real life. SEDAP! did more than just provide my wife and me with plenty of fun. It opened my eyes to a world of cooking that I may have otherwise never known about. I don’t know about you, but Khao Jee looks like something I would eat on the regular. I just hope I don’t need to try and find eggs on the back of massive chickens in real life.

Somehow, ‘Sedap!’ Is Just as Fun in Single Player as It Is in Multiplayer

After playing with Katie for a while, I had a few nagging questions I needed to figure out. Mainly, how does Single Player function, and is it viable without a second player? Sure, having some additional help is always a great thing. But sometimes, too many cooks can make a kitchen a bit too hectic. So I grabbed my controller and dove back in, wanting to get to at least a specific point in the single-player game to determine how things would work. Wouldn’t you guess it? SEDAP! is just as joyful and exciting solo as it is with a friend.

Sure, it’ll be more fun if you’ve got another player around, like Overcooked or Moving Out. But controlling both Gon and Som in Single Player is intuitive and easy. While I’m in the kitchen, I’m in control of Som, and as soon as I step into the gathering grounds, I’m back in the shoes of Gon. No button presses or anything to make the swap happen. Every level still feels completely manageable, and even my curiosity for things like massive doors that required an additional player to step on them was addressed in the single-player mode.

SEDAP! controls and plays like a dream come true, even if a few things drove me a little crazy. One part, in particular, comes in the form of a massive chicken. They can continue to juggle you, and if you find yourself stuck between a big chicken and a pineapple turtle, for example, they’re just going to chip away at your health. Thankfully, you can’t really “die” in SEDAP!. In single player, you’ll get a 5-second penalty/reboot timer. Multiplayer, however, requires you to track down the person who got downed and revive them. It’s chaos through and through.

Witty Dialogue in ‘Sedap!’, Alongside a Fun Story, Makes It Worth the Price of Admission

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure has multiple ways to play. Either in splitscreen or online, Katie and I jumped right into this adventure. One thing to note, however. Only the host of the session can control basically anything within the world. The second player, while able to control their character in the main hub, can’t interact with the vendors, the equipment, or anything in between. They’ll just see what the Host is doing, and it will drag the game to a stop if the Host clicks on something and starts interacting with it. While slightly annoying, I do hope that the team behind SEDAP! will allow the other player to access equipment and change things on their own.

But a fun story, witty dialogue, fantastic visuals and controls, and a great premise make SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure one of my new favorite multiplayer games to play. Chaos rules in this kitchen, but it’s not as overwhelmingly terrifying as something like Overcooked. Katie tends to lose her cool quickly in stressful situations, but she was always on top of her duties in SEDAP!. Having a game that fully dives into the more chaotic elements of multiplayer gaming, while also still being easy enough to digest for newcomers, is a blessing.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure will be available on May 22, 2025, on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.