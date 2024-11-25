‘Overcooked 2′: Also Known as ’50 Ways to Leave Your Lover’

Indie games are some of the best around, but they may also be an early stepping ground for divorce. If you’re looking for a way to see what you and your significant other are like under stress, I would love to suggest a few rounds of Overcooked 2. As my wife and I quickly learned, it was a recipe for disaster rather than a recipe for a new gaming obsession in our household.

That Time ‘Overcooked 2’ Almost Caused a Divorce in My Household

In the back of my mind, whenever I hear the Paul Simon song, “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover,” gameplay of Overcooked 2 is paired up with it in synchronicity. The stressful nature of Overcooked 2 may not be for everyone, but it’s also a great way to see how people will act under extreme measures of stress. It Takes Two is a game for lovers and friends, while Overcooked 2 turns them into enemies.

Striving for perfection in every run, my wife and I easily navigated our way through the initial stages of Overcooked 2. The first few stages are nothing more than fodder, hopelessly luring folks into a false sense of security. Only after this will you discover the true hellscape that awaits you within.

Easy to control, pleasant to look at, agonizing to play and try to master. Overcooked 2 is a lot of different things. It’s not a game for the faint of heart. Nor for the easily stressed. Panic attacks surely see a sharp increase whenever this game comes up.

After successfully managing to make our way through Moving Out, we wanted something fun to play together. Thanks to the “magic” of Xbox Game Pass, we decided to give this one a try and I’m pretty sure we were both looking for divorce lawyers within an hour.

It’s Like ‘The Muppets’ Meets ‘The Bear’

Thankfully, it’s played up for comedic effect. To be fair, I was barking orders at my wife like I was Carmy Berzatto from The Bear. She was doing her best, but couldn’t keep up with the demand for steaks and burgers. Yeah, we were trying to deliver these types of meals between two moving vehicles, but that’s no excuse for poor service.

Overcooked 2 would likely be a fantastic game to play with a large group of friends. Unfortunately, I don’t think I’ll ever get the opportunity to experience that. After our time with this one, though? I think any mention of it within this household would be enough to spark an argument or worse.

Pro tip. If you’re looking for fun, goofy games to play with a significant other? Try Moving Out, or even give Palia a try. I would suggest keeping Overcooked 2 in the game closet until a rainy day. Wait until you know that they’re “the one.”

To be completely fair, Overcooked 2 is an extremely fun game. It’s just going to push some folks to the breaking point. If you’re ready to try something completely different from what you’re used to? Give it a try! But, prepare yourself. If you’re playing with a significant other, there’s a chance you may be less than friends by the time its credits roll.