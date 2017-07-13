Selena Gomez Continues to Be A Musical Chameleon on “Fetish” with Gucci Mane

Today brings cause for celebration for pop fans, who have been gifted with more new music from someone who has become one of the genre’s most interesting artists. Selena Gomez’s last single, “Bad Liar,” sampled Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” (with a nod of approval from David Byrne no less), and now she’s trying her hand at something different. “Fetish” sees her dipping her toe into trap-influenced waters – accompanied by Gucci Mane, so you know it’s legit.

The track (which is, for what it’s worth, pretty great!) sees Selena on subtly sexual form and, despite the trap inflections, all the hallmarks of a Selena Gomez song are present: quick, quiet vocals, slightly off-kilter lyrics and a hook to rival that of the dude with the weird wig in Peter Pan.

All of which makes total sense. Earlier in her career, Gomez faced criticism over her lack of vocal range in comparison to her Disney co-stars like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus, but it’s actually tended to work in her favour. She has repeatedly made left-field choices (at least, within her remit), and has made more interesting pop music in some ways to compensate for her vocal ability. Her voice is essentially a blank canvas, and the role of the musical chameleon – as demonstrated on this new single – looks particularly good on her.

