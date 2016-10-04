Hear Seth Troxler’s Third Essential Mix, Recorded Live at Output

London-via-Detroit DJ Seth Troxler recorded his third ever Essential Mix right here in Brooklyn a couple weeks ago, on September 23, and now you can hear the two hour session in full via the BBC‘s website. Running through tracks by the likes of Ricardo Villalobos, Green Velvet, and Luciano—as well as a couple unreleased tunes without IDs—the mix succeeds at making you feel like you’re right there with Troxler dancing it all out in the middle of the night at Output, where it was recorded.

He also gives a nice, brief interview with radio figure and Essential Mix pioneer Pete Tong at the beginning of the recording, conducted the night of both their performances along with local scene veteran Eli Escobar. In it, Troxler explains the role New York has played in growth as a musician, saying that “everything kind of started here,” and how “Output was one of the first clubs to reintroduce modern clubbing in a classic way” in the city in the wake of Rudy Giuliani’s destructive nightlife policies.

Videos by VICE

Back in July, Troxler climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and raised almost $100,000 for brain cancer research.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.