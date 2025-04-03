Sex Cruises Are Real and Even Hornier Than You Think

If you think cruise ships are all shuffleboard and shrimp buffets, think again. On a growing number of adults-only voyages, passengers aren’t just sailing the high seas—they’re getting their freak on.

Adult cruise lines have all the fun of a regular cruise—cocktails, bingo, nightly entertainment. They just also happen to involve a lot of sex. Welcome to the world of swingers cruises, floating festivals of lust hosted by companies with delightfully cheesy names like Bliss Cruise, Temptation Cruises, and Desire Cruises. These trips promise open-minded fun for adults looking to explore kinks, group sex, or just sunbathe without judgment or tan lines. No kids, no limits, and clothing is optional.

Videos by VICE

Most guests are between 45 and 65, though you’ll spot the occasional younger couple dipping their toes in. Some have been swinging for decades. Others are just curious. Everyone’s chasing the same thing: uninhibited pleasure at sea.

Sex Cruises Are Real and Even Wilder Than You Think

The real action, apparently, doesn’t start until after sunset. “The playroom was a ballroom filled with mattresses, silk drapes, curtains, erotic portraits, and dim lighting,” one cruise-goer told PopSugar. “Sometimes I’d see an eight-person orgy in the corner, and other times I’d see a dominant practicing shibari on his submissive.” Cabaret show costumes often double as foreplay. Watching is welcome. Participation is optional.

People board these ships for every reason under the sun—some to swap partners, some to reignite the spark with their spouse by participating in pro workshops, and others just to play-out fantasies in a space where no one’s judging. The crowd is wildly diverse: singles, couples, friend groups, and the occasional oil exec or PTA mom, all chatting it up in the same jacuzzi. Everyone’s welcome, regardless of age, body type, or background.

And when it comes to boundaries, no one’s shy. A simple “I’ll pass” is enough to shut things down, no hard feelings. Consent is treated like common sense—if someone says no, that’s it. Just a respectful nod and on to the next.

What surprises most first-timers isn’t the sex—it’s the vibe. Veterans describe the atmosphere as welcoming, safe, and surprisingly respectful. It’s a balance of hedonism and etiquette you won’t find at Disney Cruise Lines.

For many, the biggest takeaway is that these floating fantasy islands aren’t just about getting laid—they’re about letting go. And if you happen to do both? You’re nailing it.