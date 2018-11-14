Would You Pay $600 for Sharon Tate’s 51-Year-Old False Eyelashes?

The legacy of actress and model Sharon Tate has captivated the minds of film buffs and true crime enthusiasts alike ever since her tragic death at the hands of the Manson family in 1969, and interest in Tate’s tragic story is at an all-time high ever since Quentin Tarantino announced his upcoming Manson-era movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Now, at long last, the property from her estate is up for auction, in case you need some authentic props for your Valley of the Dolls cosplay.

Sharon Tate on her wedding day.

The auction includes the mod, high-collared, deeply Batsheva-esque wedding dress designed by the Hollywood couturier Alba, which Tate wore to marry Roman Polanski at London’s Chelsea Registry in 1968 (valued at $25,000–$50,000), her Betsey Johnson minidresses (valued at $600–$800), and her collection of size 32A Christian Dior bras (valued at $400–$600, also, ew?).

Videos by VICE

The most unusual entry into the pantheon of bizarre celebrity memorabilia, though, is the vast array of authentic late 1960s-era makeup up for auction, which even comes with a YouTube makeup tutorial narrated and performed by Tate’s sister Debra.

Continuing with the theme, the auction includes the actual bronzer and face tint Tate used in the 1967 film Don’t Make Waves (valued at $400–$600), as well as her set of Revlon eyeliners (valued at $300–$500), her false lashes and Max Factor eyelash adhesive (valued at $400–$600), and her half-empty bottles of Chanel No. 5 and Guerlain perfumes (valued at $400–$600). If you’re in the market for some five-decades-old pampering products, you can also treat yourself to Tate’s “facial steamer,” (valued at $300–$500), her Jovan Mink & Pearls bath oil beads—described as “Tate’s favorite bathing indulgence”—and an array of vintage magazines (valued at $100–$200).

It might be hard to justify spending $600 on a 51-year-old bronzer, but consider this: getting your hands on Tate‘s toilette could create the ultimate Into the Gloss Top Shelf: Seance Edition. What better way is there to commune with the departed spirit of a world-famous actress than by using her eyeliner, even if it is almost old enough to start collecting Social Security benefits? (Note: Please don’t use Tate’s eyeliner. Or, if you simply can’t restrain yourself from getting the authentic Tate look, don’t @ GARAGE about your ensuing eye infection.)



The accompanying beauty tutorial shows just how rabid fans are for the secrets behind Tate’s look. “I often get requests to demonstrate how Sharon did her eye makeup, so we are going to be doing that today,” Debra announces in the video before beginning to beautify a woman introduced as her daughter Ariana (with, Debra takes pains to note, a brand-new brown Maybelline eye pencil that is decidedly not “the actual Sharon pencil”). Nevertheless, there’s something deeply unsettling about the idea of buying Tate’s 51-year-old concealer while gluing your eyes to her sister’s beauty tutorial. Tarantino’s upcoming Manson film can only dream of capturing this sale’s level of uncanny creepiness.

The auction takes place on Juliensauctions.com on November 16 and 17.

