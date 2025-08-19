Shenmue III Enhanced Announced for PS5, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC

The original Shenmue is one of the first games I played on the Sega Dreamcast, and it was different from anything I had experienced to that point. Yes, we can look back now and say “damn you” because of how prevalent the quick-time event became. But in the moment, it was amazing. Honestly, if it’s done right, a QTE can still be great—and we’re returning to the land of QTEs with Shenmue III Enhanced.

Shenmue III is hitting consoles. We just don’t know when.

The announcement was made by Yu Suzuki and ININ Games at Gamescom 2025. Oddly, it mentions a Shenmue III Enhanced release “with Nintendo (TBC)” while, with the other brands, it simply states the game will be “on” those consoles.

My guess is that they don’t know if the OG Switch can run it and don’t want to commit to it and the Switch 2. To that, I say this: Not everything needs to be on the OG Switch. It’s ok to let some stuff pass.

Regardless, we can expect Shenmue III Enhanced to “stay true to its roots while adding modern improvements.” These improvements include boosted performance, enhanced visuals, and even some quality-of-life updates. Here’s a more detailed list:

Key Features

Enhanced Graphics and Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.

– Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay. 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.

– Refined, more detailed environments and characters. DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only).

– High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only). Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.

– The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets. Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue and Shenmue II, alongside the modern view.

– An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue and Shenmue II, alongside the modern view. Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.

– Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression. Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded quick-time event timing window for more accessible gameplay.

– Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded quick-time event timing window for more accessible gameplay. Menu and User Experience Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.

– Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts. Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.

If you bought the original Shenmue III on PS4 or Xbox, you will be offered an upgrade path. There is currently no release date.