Waypoint Wishlist: Sega Dreamcast Edition

The Sega Dreamcast was the final foray into the console space for SEGA, and it’s a damn shame that it was. Beyond offering arcade-perfect ports of some of the most iconic games of all time, it also had one of the best overall libraries of any console ever. In this week’s edition of Waypoint Wishlist, we chat about the games we’d love to see get a second chance at life on a new generation of consoles, or even in a whole new dimension.

Welcome TO Waypoint Wishlist: Dreamcast Edition

The console most ahead of its time and got the least amount of time. I love the Dreamcast because no console before it or since has truly taken the chance at leaps in how we game. Everything we got after it is a product of the chances Sega took.

With that being said, I need a Power Stone revival. Getting it in the Capcom Fighting Collection is a nice surprise but I need it separately too. Many a night was spent in chaotic ass matches with friends. Power Stone wasn’t a friendship ruiner like Mario Kart but those who were there, know what that game was about.

Segagaga — no contest. We never received this gem in the States, which is a crying shame because it’s amazing. Fittingly, it was also one of the last games to ever release for the Dreamcast! Segagaga is a Mother/Earthbound-esque RPG where you play as a guy who’s desperately trying to stop SEGA from being swallowed by a console competitor. …A tragic concept, in hindsight, but I digress! The game was a love letter to both SEGA and the Dreamcast, containing nothing but references to mascots and icons of the past (and, at the time, present)!

In the wake of other such RPGs taking off in recent years, I believe it’s Segagaga‘s time to shine! Full remake, no limits. Rather than a tragic tale on an effectively dead console, a Segagaga remake can hit all of those nostalgia buttons in a fun, tasteful reminder of the good old days (and SEGA’s future)! Plus, you can make Sonic your annoying sidekick for a change. Don’t you want to hear him talk about how much he loves chili dogs and… going fast? Ugh, maybe Sonic would be the worst party member.

Look, I’m a sucker for a game that uses a proprietary piece of equipment that is never used again. My office closet stuffed full of Guitar Hero and Rock Band instruments is a true testament to that fact. But nothing ever got my heart pumping like the thrill of hooking the big on in Sega Bass Fishing. It doesn’t matter if I was playing at home on my Dreamcast or if I was screwing around at the mall arcade, this was the destroyer of my free time and my allowance when I was younger.

Sure, there are plenty of excellent fishing games available now. But there is nothing that matches the pure spectacle that this particular game had to offer. Just do me a solid, SEGA. Help heal the world and bring Sega Bass Fishing to VR with a special controller. I know that it’s exactly what we need to get 2025 started in style.

Please Sega, Hear Our Prayers during This Waypoint Wishlist

While the Sega Dreamcast may be an unfortunately distant memory, it’s one of those consoles that has provided players with countless hours of memories. No matter if it was beating up on their friends or reeling in the biggest catch of their life, the impact that the Dreamcast had will not be forgotten any time soon. Plus, it had a sick MMO that people are still playing. That’s wild!

Thanks for tuning into another episode of Waypoint Wishlist, and welcome to the new year! We hope that you loved reading this one, and wish you nothing but the best of days ahead in this new year.