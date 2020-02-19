Showtime Should Make Nathan Fielder and the Safdies’ Pilot a Series Already

Josh and Benny Safdie have another project in the works following the success of Uncut Gems, their tense, opal-and-basketball centered film starring Adam Sandler. According to Deadline, the sibling duo is teaming up with comedian Nathan Fielder of Nathan For You fame for a new show called The Curse, for which Showtime has ordered a half-hour pilot.

Though it’s not guaranteed that the show will actually become a series, it sounds promising given the names involved. A Deadline description of the premise may pique your interest further: “It explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple who star in Flipanthropy, their troubled HGTV show.”

Videos by VICE

Fielder will star as the husband in the show, and the Safdie brothers are set to write and direct, with Benny Safdie playing the HGTV producer. Count us in. Given the transcendent and often cringe-inducing comedy of Nathan For You and the Safdies’ fast-paced and anxiety-laced filmmaking style, this is a surprising pairing that sounds better the more you think about it.

While the details are obviously scant, some genius on Twitter did provide a sneak peek into what it might it look like by soundtracking the score from Uncut Gems over a classic Nathan For You clip. Watch that below.