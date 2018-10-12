Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams whole wheat fettuccine

3 shallots, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup|160 ml Hennessy

½ tub whipped butter (¾ cup|112 grams)

1 ½ cups|375 ml heavy cream

2 teaspoons|17 grams whole peppercorns

3 pounds|1.3 kilograms jumbo head-on shrimp

garlic powder, to taste

dried oregano, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup|10 grams grated Pecorino-Romano cheese

1 ½ teaspoons red chili flakes

1 bunch fresh basil, leaves torn, plus leave to garnish

Directions

Peel and devein the shrimp, saving the shells and the heads. Place the shells and heads in a medium saucepan and cover with 8 cups|1893 ml water. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook for 10 minutes, then strain. Meanwhile, heat the Hennessy in a large saucepan. Using a lighter, carefully ignite it so it catches fire. Allow the flame to burn out, then add in the butter, garlic, and shallots. Cook until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add in the cream and peppercorns and reduce until thick and reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Add in ½ cup|120 ml of the stock and season with salt and pepper. Season the shrimp with the garlic powder, oregano, salt, and pepper and toss them into the sauce. Bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Season with more garlic powder and oregano, then add in the pasta. Cook, stirring, until al dente, 9 minutes. Strain, then toss in the sauce, coating evenly. Add in the cheese, chili flakes, and basil and toss to combine. Serve with more basil on top.

