Shrimp and Pesto Sandwich Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams medium peeled and deveined shrimp, tails removed

1 cup|210 grams pesto (or try our zucchini one)

1 lemon

½ cup|110 grams mayonnaise

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced into half moons

1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

½ English cucumber, thinly sliced into half moons

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

8 slices multigrain bread

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

4 ounces|115 grams crispy lettuce leaves

Videos by VICE

Directions

Rinse the shrimp and pat them dry. Place in a large bowl and cover with ½ cup|100 grams of the pesto. Zest in the lemon and squeeze in half of its juice. Stir to combine, cover, and refrigerate 30 minutes. Meanwhile, make the salad. In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining ½ cup|100 grams of pesto with the mayonnaise and the other half of the lemon juice. Transfer half to a small bowl, cover, and refrigerate. Fold in the tomatoes, avocado, and cucumber with the remaining pesto-mayo and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use. Transfer ¾ of the marinated shrimp to the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth. Roughly chop the remaining shrimp and stir it into the shrimp and pesto paste along with 1 teaspoon of salt and ½ teaspoon of pepper. Using wet hands, form into 4 patties. Toast the slices of bread and spread one side of each with the remaining pesto-mayo. Heat the canola oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Cook the burgers, flipping once, until golden on each side, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Build the burgers: Divide the marinated tomatoes, avocado, and cucumber among four pieces of bread. Top each with a burger and some lettuce, then the other pieces of bread. Secure with toothpicks and slice diagonally in half to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .