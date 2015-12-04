Sigha’s Return to Blueprint is a Seasick Techno Screamer

James Sigha’s been making forward thinking techno for years now, popping up on the likes of Hotflush, Avian, Token, and James Ruskin’s much loved Blueprint, err, imprint. Since his 2011 debut release for that label, I Am Apathy, I Am Submission, he’s gone quiet on them. Until now that is.

This Monday coming sees him drop a new four track EP, Pluralism, and it’s perfectly timed to kickstart even the tamest of work parties. Honestly, whack it on repeat, crack open a bottle of Dooleys and in seconds Ron from accounts’ll be sweating one out in the stationery cupboard. Best not to check what he’s up to in there, mind.

Ron or no Ron, we’re delighted to be bringing you an exclusive listen to the title track. “Pluralism” is a jagged, chunky, rough roller, that jacks with the best of them. If you’re looking for a late 2015 seasick techno screamer, you’re in luck. Check it out below.

