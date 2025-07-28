Silent Hill Remake Could Release Much Sooner Than Expected, Leak Claims

A prominent leaker claims that Silent Hill Remake could release sooner than players expected. According to the insider, Bloober Team is actually far along in development with the Konami horror game, despite recently launching Silent Hill 2 Remake in 2024.

Silent Hill Remake Leak Claims Game Has Been In Development For Years

Screenshot: Konami, Bloober Team

This latest report comes from infamous Capcom leaker ‘Dusk Golem’. In a July 24 X post, the insider surprised players when he claimed the Silent Hill Remake has actually been in development for years.

“Silent Hill Remake, as far as I know, started development around 3 years ago roughly,” he wrote. Yes, you read that right. Although it would be totally fair to write this off as a crazy rumor, there could be something to it.

For starters, Dusk Golem has a long track record of being accurate with his Resident Evil and Silent Hill leaks. In fact, he leaked Resident Evil Requiem an entire year before it was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2025. And yes, Dusk Golem was even adamant it would be shown at the end of the conference, and it was, following a fake-out.

The insider predicted the SH Remake would likely release in 2027, given its current progress.

Screenshot: X @AestheticGamer1

“[R]ight now if I had to guess [the Silent Hill game release schedule] based on the current situation it’d be;

2025: Silent Hill f (obviously)

2026: Townfall

2027: Silent Hill 1 Remake

2028: Internal SH Game”



While 2027 might seem far off, Silent Hill Remake was only recently announced in June 2025. So many assumed that Bloober Team was only now getting started on the reimagining.

If it’s truly already three years into development, that means we’ll be getting it a lot sooner than we thought. But who can blame us? Bloober Team just released Silent Hill 2 Remake in 2024 and is gearing up to launch Cronos: The New Dawn this holiday.

SH Remake Could Get Delayed

Screenshot: Konami, Bloober Team

Although Dusk Golem is pretty confident that the Silent Hill reimaging has been in development for a few years now, he did caution that it could still get delayed. The Capcom leaker clarified Konami is “not just rushing them out,” they’re giving Bloober Team “time to cook.”

According to the Golem, Konami would rather delay games like Silent Hill 2 Remake if they need time to cook, rather than rushing them along.

Honestly, as a massive fan of Silent Hill 2 Remake, that all sounds good to me. One of the most impressive things about SH2 Remake was how faithful Bloober Team made it to the original. It had that perfect balance of modernization and retaining the core aspects of the PlayStation classic. It also launched with very little bugs, giving players an incredibly polished experience from the jump.

Screenshot: X @AestheticGamer1

So if we take anything away from this leak, it’s that Konami appears to be giving Bloober Team all the time they need to make these remakes. I also think it’s interesting that we are reportedly getting Townfall in 2026. Especially since we are getting Silent Hill f at the end of this year. Basically, Silent Hill fans are eating good after years of the series being neglected.